Updated on: January 14, 2025 10:11 IST

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar slams Rahul Gandhi

AAP national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar, in an interview with ANI, criticized Rahul Gandhi's address in Seelampur ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. She accused him of frequently targeting Arvind Kejriwal and spreading misinformation during his speech.