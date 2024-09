Updated on: September 30, 2024 14:31 IST

Delhi CM Atishi, ministers inspect Delhi roads; Aim to make national capital pothole-free by Diwali

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inspected roads in Okhla Industrial Area on September 30. Delhi government is in action after Arvind Kejriwal's letter to new CM Atishi over road conditions in the national capital. Former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and others also inspected Del