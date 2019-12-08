Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
  Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits LNJP Hospital, Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visits LNJP Hospital, Delhi

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 08, 2019 14:38 IST ]

MS Randhawa, PRO Delhi Police: 43 people dead, injured admitted to LNJP & Lady Hardinge hospitals. Prima facie it appears short circuit caused fire. Plastic material at the spot caused a lot of smoke. Case transferred to Crime Branch, forensics team to arrive at the spot soon.

