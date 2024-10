Updated on: October 21, 2024 14:01 IST

Delhi Bomb Blast: Officials Continue Probe as Khalistan Links Emerge | NIA to Now Probe Case

Delhi Blast: Security officials continued their investigation at the spot where a blast occurred yesterday, outside CRPF School in Prashant Vihar, Rohini. An investigation revealed traces of low explosives near the blast site, prompting a thorough inquiry by the Delhi Police