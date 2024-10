Updated on: October 24, 2024 17:46 IST

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva Dips in Toxic Yamuna, Calls Out Kejriwal's Clean-Up Promise

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Virendra Sachdeva, who took a dip in the Yamuna River to protest the AAP government, reminded former CM Kejriwal of his promises to clean the river by 2025.