Updated on: January 02, 2025 12:27 IST

Delhi Assembly Polls: Sandeep Dikshit slams Arvind Kejriwal for letter to RSS, compares AAP to BJP

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit slammed Arvind Kejriwal for AAP's letter to the RSS, calling it contradictory to the party's anti-RSS stance, and also jibed that besides the BJP, if there is one party with "Sanghis," it is the Aam Aadmi Party.