Updated on: January 10, 2025 11:50 IST

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Top 3 issues defining Delhi's election campaign

This election will be a three-way fight between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Congress. The current Delhi Assembly's term ends on February 23, and this contest will be the first major election of the year.