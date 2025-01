Updated on: January 10, 2025 16:21 IST

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Shehzad Poonawalla slams AAP for attacking Purvanchal

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla accused AAP of insulting Purvanchal people and making voter IDs for Rohingyas, following Kejriwal's claim that people from UP and Bihar are fake voters in Delhi.