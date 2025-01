Updated on: January 10, 2025 18:29 IST

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Sanjay Singh accuses BJP of vote-buying tactics ahead of elections

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections, AAP held a press conference in the capital, accusing BJP leaders of distributing Rs 1100 to buy votes. The AAP spokesperson also claimed that, based on their sources, the BJP had set aside Rs 10,000 for distribution.