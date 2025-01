Updated on: January 08, 2025 18:29 IST

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Parvesh Verma slams Arvind Kejriwal over 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy

Parvesh Verma accused Arvind Kejriwal of intentionally blocking Atishi from receiving the CM's residence, alleging that Kejriwal's actions were disrespectful to the post of CM and aimed at preventing Atishi from assuming the position.