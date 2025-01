Updated on: January 12, 2025 18:21 IST

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Kapil Mishra Confident of BJP's Delhi Victory

BJP candidate Kapil Mishra expressed confidence on January 12 that the party will form the government in Delhi. He highlighted the support of PM Modi, JP Nadda, and Home Minister, and noted the excitement in Karawal Nagar, where he expects a record victory.