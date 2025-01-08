Wednesday, January 08, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Alka Lamba reacts to Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks on Atishi

News Videos

Updated on: January 08, 2025 13:08 IST

Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Alka Lamba reacts to Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks on Atishi

Alka Lamba accused Arvind Kejriwal of disrespecting Atishi similar to Ramesh Bidhuri. Lamba criticized Bidhuri's remarks on Priyanka Gandhi and Atishi, deeming them unacceptable.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Sports

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Advertisement

Recommended Video

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement