Updated on: November 21, 2024 15:12 IST

Delhi Air Pollution: Smog engulfs National Capital with 'very poor' air quality

A layer of smog envelops the capital city as pollution levels continue to rise. Visuals from AIIMS, where the AQI has been recorded at 339, are categorised as 'very poor' according to the CPCB. Watch to know more!