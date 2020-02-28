Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
  5. Delhi: 35-year-old man shot dead in Amar Colony

Delhi: A 35-year-old person, Pawan Pandey, shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants, late evening in Prakash Mohalla. Police reached the crime spot. A case is being registered at Amar Colony Police Station. Further investigation underway.

