Delhi: 22 FIRs filed in connection with farmers' tractor rally violence

A total of 22 FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police in connection with Tuesday's violence in the national capital during farmers tractor parade. While five FIRs are filed in the eastern range, one each was registered in Najafgarh, Haridas Nagar and Uttar Nagar. Additional PRO (Delhi Police), Anil Mittal, said 22 FIRs have been so far registered in connection with Tuesday's violence. More than 100 policemen have been injured in the incident, he said.