Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Death toll in Uttar Pradesh in Friday's violence over Citizenship (Amendment) Act rises to 9

News Videos

Death toll in Uttar Pradesh in Friday's violence over Citizenship (Amendment) Act rises to 9

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 21, 2019 11:41 IST ]

As per the official report of the police, the death toll in Uttar Pradesh in Friday's violence over Citizenship (Amendment) Act rises to 9.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoBihar Bandh: Train services disrupted, highways blocked in state-wide stir over Citizenship Amendment Act Next VideoDelhi Police arrest 10 people for Daryaganj violence  