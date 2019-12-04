Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
  5. DCW chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike; demands capital punishment for rapists

DCW chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike; demands capital punishment for rapists

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 04, 2019 7:20 IST ]
Hours after DCW chief Swati Maliwal began her indefinite hunger strike at the Jantar Mantar on Tuesday demanding capital punishment for rapists, the Delhi Police asked her to shift from the site to which she relented late in the night.
