  5. DCW Chief Swati Maliwal put on IV (intravenous) at LNJP hospital, ends her hunger strike

DCW Chief Swati Maliwal put on IV (intravenous) at LNJP hospital, ends her hunger strike

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 15, 2019 13:17 IST ]
DCW Chief Swati Maliwal put on IV (intravenous) at LNJP hospital. She was on hunger strike for more than 10 days, demanding death penalty for convicts in rape cases within 6 months.
