Updated on: August 09, 2024 7:35 IST

Dayanidhi Maran opposes WAQF Amendment Bill, calls it“Land-grabbing exercise…”

Dayanidhi Maran has expressed opposition to the WAQF (Amendment) Bill, 2024, accusing the government of attempting to dominate and irritate the Muslim community. He views the amendment as a "land-grabbing exercise" and alleges that the government is taking revenge on minorities.