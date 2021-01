Darshan Pal, Yogendra Yadav, Rakesh Tikait among 9 farmer leaders named in 22 FIRs for Delhi violence

The Dehi Police has filed as many as 22 FIRs against rioters and more than 25 farmer leaders in connection with Tuesday's violence in the national capital. The six of the nine leaders who are named in the police document are Yogendra Yadav, Rakesh Tikait, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Buta Singh.