Dargah of Hazrat Patte Shah in New Delhi revered by all faiths

Embedded in the bustling lanes of the capital city, New Delhi, the shrine of Sufi Saint Hazrat Shamsuddin Utawala Rahmatullah has served as a cynosure of communal harmony for generations. It is thronged by a large number of devotees every day from across the nation, irrespective of their religion. Regarded as one the greatest Sufi saints, Hazrat Shamsuddin Utawala Rahmatullah throughout his life spread the message of Sufism and peace. People of different faiths visit this mighty Dargah and perpetuate his teachings of oneness and communal harmony. Located around a kilometre away from Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, it is also known as 'Patte Shah's Dargah' by the locals. It is believed that the Dargah was built in the Gayaspur village on the order of Tughlaq in 1325 A.D. The saint got his name from covering himself with leaves whenever Hazrat Nizamuddin would pass by. The complex of the dargah also has an 800-year-old tree inside it which is believed to be there on that spot after the saint buried his datun (teeth-cleaning twig) inside the ground. Devotees of different religious backgrounds come to this Dargah to offer their prayers to the Sufi Saint. Since ages, the Sufi Saints like Hazrat Shamsuddin Utawala Rahmatullah have propagated the message of spiritualism and harmony in our country and their teachings are still playing a significant role in strengthening the thread of secularism.