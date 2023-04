Updated on: April 26, 2023 19:14 IST

Dantewada Naxal Attack News: Deadly attack in Dantewada forest... Search operation continues

A big search operation is going on in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh. 10 soldiers have been martyred in the Naxalites' attack. Naxalites have carried out an IED blast by ambushing in Aranpur, Dantewada. In an IED blast, ten DRG (DISTRICT RESERVE GUARD) jawans were killed.