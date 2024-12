Updated on: December 03, 2024 14:30 IST

Cyclone Fengal Batters Tamil Nadu: 7 dead in Tiruvannamalai as officials continue rescue operations

Cyclone Fengal Batters Tamil Nadu: As cyclone Fengal wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu, it was reported that seven people died in Tiruvannamalai. Five bodies have been recovered by the officials.