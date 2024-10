Updated on: October 23, 2024 18:35 IST

Cyclone Dana: IMD says Cyclone ‘Dana’ may further intensify into severe cyclone storm by Oct 24

IMD Scientist Umashankar Das informed on October 23 that Cyclone 'Dana' may further intensify into a severe cyclone storm by the morning of October 24. He also noted that the anticipated time of landfall is between October 24 and the early morning of October 25.