Updated on: October 24, 2024 13:25 IST

Cyclone Dana:Gusty Winds, Drizzle reported in Dhamra as it set to make landfall in Odisha

Gusty winds and drizzling were witnessed in Bhadrak's Dhamra as Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall over the Odisha-West Bengal coast, between October 24-25. Watch to know more!