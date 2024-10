Updated on: October 23, 2024 12:19 IST

Cyclone Dana: Five NDRF teams from Bhatinda reach Odisha for rescue operations

Cyclone Dana: Amid preparedness for Cyclone ‘Dana’, which is expected to reach the coasts adjoining Odisha and West Bengal by October 24, Five teams of the NDRF's 7th battalion from Punjab's Bhatinda arrived at Bhubaneswar airport with equipment for evacuation and rescue operations in Odisha.