Updated on: June 15, 2023 23:51 IST

Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall News: Storm about 10 km away from Jakhau Port, landfall process continuing, says IMD

Cyclone Biparjoy Landfall News: According to the Meteorological Department, the center point of Cyclone Biparjoy may hit the coast of Gujrati in the next half an hour… the pictures that are coming out..