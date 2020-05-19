Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
  Cyclone Amphan: WB Police deploy drones to monitor situation in Sagar Island

Cyclone Amphan: WB Police deploy drones to monitor situation in Sagar Island

North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal received heavy rainfall on May 19.

