Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Cyclone Amphan: Odisha has to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people, says State Chief Secy

News Videos

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha has to evacuate around 50,000-60,000 people, says State Chief Secy

As cyclone 'Amphan' is approaching Odisha, the State has to evacuate around 50,000 to 60,000 people, said Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X