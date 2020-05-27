Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Currently, we are conducting 16,000 tests per day: Rajasthan Health Minister

News Videos

Currently, we are conducting 16,000 tests per day: Rajasthan Health Minister

We have developed covid centres, implementing plasma therapy to control coronavirus: Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X