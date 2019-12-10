Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
  CRPF constable kills 2 senior colleagues in Jharkhand's Bokaro

CRPF constable kills 2 senior colleagues in Jharkhand's Bokaro

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 10, 2019 10:40 IST ]
A CRPF constable Deepender Yadav, deployed for election duty in Bokaro, Jharkhand killed his two senior colleagues.
