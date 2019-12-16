Monday, December 16, 2019
     
News Videos

Crackdown on students assault on soul of India: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 16, 2019 18:54 IST ]

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a sit-in at the India Gate on Monday in a show of solidarity with the students from Jamia Millia Islamia and several other universities across the country protesting the contentious amended citizenship law.

