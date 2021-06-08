Tuesday, June 08, 2021
     
COVID vaccine trial for kids underway at AIIMS Patna | Watch ground report

Trial of COVID vaccines for the children started at AIIMS Patna from 28th May
Covid 19 India Tv News Coronavirus

