Updated on: December 23, 2022 19:59 IST

COVID Outbreak Has Affected the Economy In China, World is keen to know the Recovery Plan

China is battling one of the most contagious Covid waves so far, reporting nearly 1 million fresh cases daily and around 5000 deaths every 24 hours. The Chinese economy is being affected by the pandemic, the world is keen to know the recovery plan Jinping to balance the declining economy.