  COVID-19: Sample of 4 people from Bulandshahr family sent for test

COVID-19: Sample of 4 people from Bulandshahr family sent for test

Another positive case of coronavirus came in light when a person came from Italy to Delhi screened positive. The sample of four people from his family who lives in Bulandshahr has been sent for test.

