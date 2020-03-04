Wednesday, March 04, 2020
     
COVID-19: Sales of masks, sanitizers increased in Delhi

With the growing numbers of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India, the medical stores at AIIMS in Delhi stocked masks and sanitizers to provide convenience to the people.

