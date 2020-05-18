Top 100 coronavirus related news from across the country | May 18, 2020
Corona 20-20: Latest updates on fight against COVID-19 from different cities | May 18, 2020
9 Noida Oppo mobile factory employees test COVID-19 positive
CM Arvind Kejriwal speaks on Lockdown 4.0 and COVID-19 situation in Delhi
Top News
Delhi Lockdown 4.0 guidelines: What's ALLOWED and what's NOT allowed
#CMsOnIndiaTV: Arvind Kejriwal lays down future roadmap for Delhi Lockdown 4.0
Hyderabad: 15 members of family test positive for COVID-19 after engagement ceremony
Gujarat lockdown 4.0: Salons, parlors allowed; private offices to operate with 50% staff
Rajasthan Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Salons to open; cabs to function in green, orange zones
Telangana lockdown: Barring Hyderabad, shops to reopen in all districts; RTC to resume services
Latest News
Premier League clubs unanimously agree to return to training in small groups from May 19
Inside Lisa Haydon's son Zack's third birthday celebrations: Homemade cake and fun with Spider-Man
We are different from each other: Babar Azam reacts to comparisons with Virat Kohli
Yuvraj defends Pant's shot selection in WC 2019 semifinal game, slams Team India for poor planning
EXCLUSIVE: Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals how he is spending his quarantine
PM Modi chairs high-level meeting over Cyclone Amphan
CM Kejriwal allows construction activities in Delhi but only with labourers who are in Delhi right now
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Assam lockdown 4.0 guidelines: All industries, shops, city buses allowed to operate. Full list
Punjab Roadways bus service to resume from May 20 with 50 pc capacity
Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Chandigarh to remain red zone, shops to open on odd-even basis
Gujarat lockdown 4.0: Salons, parlors allowed; private offices to operate with 50% staff
Telangana lockdown: Barring Hyderabad, shops to reopen in all districts; RTC to resume services
Swiggy lays off 1,100 employees amid coronavirus crisis; shuts cloud kitchen business
Sensex plunges over 800 pts in early trade; bank stocks crack
13 bank staff from Hyderabad bank screened after visit by corona positive customer
Oppo suspends Noida factory operations after 6 workers test COVID-19 +ve
Reliance Jio-General Atlantic deal: US equity firm invest ₹6,600 cr 1.34% stake
Nawazuddin Siddiqui tests negative for COVID-19, under quarantine in his UP hometown
Kareena Kapoor enjoys 'best chocolate cake' by sister Karisma while 'grumpy' Saif Ali Khan watches
Inside Lisa Haydon's son Zack's third birthday celebrations: Homemade cake and fun with Spider-Man
Just like Shilpa Shetty, son Viaan Raj Kundra is also a fitness freak, aces backflip in new post
Sanjay Khan relaunching son Zayed Khan with Indo-Pak hero Brigadier Mohammad Usman biopic
Premier League clubs unanimously agree to return to training in small groups from May 19
Want to adopt the Imran Khan style: Babar Azam on captaincy role
'Those series haven't been postponed': Sri Lanka prepare to host India, Bangladesh in July - Report
We are different from each other: Babar Azam reacts to comparisons with Virat Kohli
Yuvraj defends Pant's shot selection in WC 2019 semifinal game, slams Team India for poor planning
Realme TV teased officially prior to launch in India: See design, features and more
MediaTek unveils Dimensity 820 chipset for 5G device: Features, specs and more
Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite India launch on May 21: Features, price and more
Airtel Rs. 2,498 prepaid pack announced: See benefits, validity and more
Realme Narzo 10 goes on sale in India today: Price, offers and more
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
India's extradition request for Dawood aide Tiger Hanif refused by UK
US Fed chief Powell says economic recovery could stretch through end of 2021
Nepal extends lockdown till June 2 amid coronavirus pandemic
South African government, scientists at loggerheads over COVID-19 lockdown
US to deport 161 Indians this week
Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) May 17: Astrological predictions for Aries, Leo, Taurus, Aquarius
Vastu Tip: Never keep mirror in south and west direction
Lord Badrinath temple all set to open tomorrow morning with grand flower decorations
Aerobics at any age a super treat for your brain
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why