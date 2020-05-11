Monday, May 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. COVID-19: 'No money, no food', stranded workers continue to face hardships

News Videos

COVID-19: 'No money, no food', stranded workers continue to face hardships

Despite special trains being run to repatriate stranded labourers amid lockdown, several still continue to face hardships.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X