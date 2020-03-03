Wednesday, March 04, 2020
     
  5. COVID-19: MP Navneet Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask

COVID-19: MP Navneet Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask

Amid growing cases of coronavirus in India, Independent MP from Maharashtra, Navneet Rana arrived at Parliament wearing a mask on March 03.

