Thursday, May 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. COVID-19: In last 24 hours, 277 new cases reported, informs UP Principal Health Secy

News Videos

COVID-19: In last 24 hours, 277 new cases reported, informs UP Principal Health Secy

While addressing a press conference in Lucknow on May 27, the Principal Secretary (Health) of Uttar Pradesh, Amit Mohan Prasad spoke on COVID-19 positive cases.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X