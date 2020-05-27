Thursday, May 28, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. COVID-19: Haryana govt imposes Rs 500 fine for not wearing mask, spitting in public

News Videos

COVID-19: Haryana govt imposes Rs 500 fine for not wearing mask, spitting in public

While addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on May 27, the Health Minister of Haryana, Anil Vij spoke on coronavirus pandemic.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X