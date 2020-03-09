Monday, March 09, 2020
     
  COVID-19: EAM Jaishankar meets parents of Kashmiri students stuck in Iran

COVID-19: EAM Jaishankar meets parents of Kashmiri students stuck in Iran

    External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar arrived in Srinagar and met family members of the students in Srinagar, who are stuck in Iran in amid coronavirus outbreak.

