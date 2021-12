Updated on: December 28, 2021 14:06 IST

COVID-19: Delhi CM Kejriwal announces restrictions in Delhi, detailed order soon

With the rising cases of Covid in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced more restrictions for Delhi. The total number of cases of new Omicron variant of Covid-19 recorded in the national capital has mounted to 165, according to data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.