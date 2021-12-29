Wednesday, December 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. COVID-19 cases have increased with arrival of international flights, says Satyendar Jain

News Videos

Updated on: December 29, 2021 16:40 IST

COVID-19 cases have increased with arrival of international flights, says Satyendar Jain

Amid the scare of COVID variant Omicron, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 29 told ANI that coronavirus cases have increased with the arrival of international flights.

news Covid 19 Cases satyendar jain delhi

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News