  COVID-19 cases in India near 82,000-mark; death toll at 2,649

COVID-19 cases in India near 82,000-mark; death toll at 2,649

Coronavirus cases in India are nearing 82,000-mark as positive patients toll is now at 81,970 including 2,649 deaths while 27,920 have recovered, as per health ministry's data released on Friday.

