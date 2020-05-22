Friday, May 22, 2020
     
  5. COVID-19: Barber shops re-opened in Kochi, only hair cutting allowed

COVID-19: Barber shops re-opened in Kochi, only hair cutting allowed

Barber shops and salons re-opened in Kerala's Kochi amid coronavirus pandemic. Only hair cutting is allowed in the salons of Kerala.

