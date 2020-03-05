Friday, March 06, 2020
     
Coronavirus: Yogi govt imposes ban on selling meat in Lucknow

UP government has banned meat sale and non-veg in Lucknow. Selling non-veg has become illegal in Lucknow. Only after the virus is eliminated, meat will be allowed to be sold again.

