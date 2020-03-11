Wednesday, March 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Coronavirus: Dramatic jump in positive cases in Italy, death toll reaches 631

News Videos

Coronavirus: Dramatic jump in positive cases in Italy, death toll reaches 631

Struggling to fight with the deadly coronavirus, Italy saw a major jump in the positive cases. 8,514 cases have been confirmed in the country.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News