Coronavirus cases: 6,997 new cases reported in India,tally rise to 1,38,845

Highest ever spike of 6977 COVID-19 cases & 154 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the country now at 1,38,845 including 77103 active cases, 57720 cured/discharged and 4021 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.