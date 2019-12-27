Friday, December 27, 2019
     
  5. Cop rescued from a violent mob by a local, Hajji Qadir during the violence in Firozabad

Cop rescued from a violent mob by a local, Hajji Qadir during the violence in Firozabad

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 27, 2019 9:10 IST ]
Ajay Kumar, a police personnel was rescued from a violent mob by a local, Hajji Qadir during the violence that erupted in city on 20 Dec.
